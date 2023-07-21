Short Interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Grows By 11.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.28. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $733,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $112,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

