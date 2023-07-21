Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Expands By 10.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

