Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Rises By 10.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon GloboCare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalon GloboCare by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 102,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare ( NASDAQ:ALBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 662.37% and a negative net margin of 1,053.75%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

