Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declines By 16.2%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

