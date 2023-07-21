Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 14.5%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) by 286.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
Shares of BLBX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 4,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,674. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackboxstocks
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.