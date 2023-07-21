Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Expands By 8.3%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 62,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,044. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

