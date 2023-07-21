Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Increases By 14.6%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 479,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

DSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 166,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

