Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Increases By 12.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK remained flat at $8.48 on Friday. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.