Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Drops By 13.3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 5.9 %

BRAG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 730,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.46. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

