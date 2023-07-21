Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Drops By 11.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 36.6 %

NASDAQ:BREZR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,798. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

