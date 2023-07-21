Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Grows By 12.5%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 267,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,106,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Price Performance

CSV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 47,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,172. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $504.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

