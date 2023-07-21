Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Drops By 17.6%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 42,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 362,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 50,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 211,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

