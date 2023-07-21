Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Declines By 15.2%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter worth about $848,000.

CNFinance Price Performance

Shares of CNFinance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 26,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 851.99 and a quick ratio of 703.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

