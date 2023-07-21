Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Declines By 15.0%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 724,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $534.92. 242,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.89 and its 200 day moving average is $459.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $272.52 and a 1 year high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

