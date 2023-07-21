Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Declines By 10.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine Trading Up 1.0 %

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. 399,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,170. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

