Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Drops By 17.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,112,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 414,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,770 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 184,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 252,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,265. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

