Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declines By 14.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

ENTG stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 1,507,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5,223.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Entegris

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

