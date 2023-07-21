Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expands By 5.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,896. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 773,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

