Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Expands By 5.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,896. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.22.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
