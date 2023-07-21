Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Decreases By 17.5%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EVCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $157,121.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares in the company, valued at $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,956,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Driggers sold 2,126 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $25,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

