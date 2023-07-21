Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rises By 9.5%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 958,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 134,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,262. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. ExlService has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

ExlService shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

