Short Interest in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Declines By 12.6%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 438,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,369. The company has a market cap of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.42 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1,960.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 503,444 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,061,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

