Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Rises By 8.4%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,956.0 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

