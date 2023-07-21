Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Rises By 8.4%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,956.0 days.
Fletcher Building Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCEF remained flat at $3.48 during trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
