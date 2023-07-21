Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Increases By 5.3%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

