Short Interest in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Declines By 14.3%

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,159. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 960,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

