Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expands By 13.3%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.