Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Expands By 16.2%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 18,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,212. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTIM. TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.