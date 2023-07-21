Short Interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Drops By 11.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,250,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 11.9 %

GOSS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,693,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,856. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,465,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,427,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,043,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,828 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,505.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.