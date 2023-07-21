Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Decreases By 12.7%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,379. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

