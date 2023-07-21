Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Decreases By 15.4%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 941,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 39.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 38,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Hippo has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.37). Hippo had a negative net margin of 248.59% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.