Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Increases By 8.3%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.79 on Friday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

