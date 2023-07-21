Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Grows By 8.4%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 599,680 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 1,614,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

