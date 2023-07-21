Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Drops By 14.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity at Huntsman
In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,501,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,942,000 after buying an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,527,000 after buying an additional 1,645,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Huntsman Stock Down 0.4 %
HUN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 713,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,702. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Read More
