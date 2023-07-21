Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Expands By 13.5%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 299,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $817.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $999.30 million for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

