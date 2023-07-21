Short Interest in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expands By 6.5%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 1,259,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,366. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

