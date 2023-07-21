Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 10.6%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.