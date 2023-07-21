Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Declines By 10.6%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
