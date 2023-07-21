Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

