Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in June

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,171.6 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
LWSCF stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
