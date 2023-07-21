SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

