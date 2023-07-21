Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 3.7%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 30,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 7,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

