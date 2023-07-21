SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut SiTime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.29.

SiTime Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $209.66.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at $60,002,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at $60,002,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $657,821.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,525.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,591 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

