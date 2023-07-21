Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is -18.46%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

