Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.1 %

SQM stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.