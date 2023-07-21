Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $60.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

