Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Down 2.9%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.23 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 18,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 332,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

