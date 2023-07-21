Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after buying an additional 237,419 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
VONG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 356,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
