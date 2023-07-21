Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,282 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Ecolab accounts for about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. 353,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

