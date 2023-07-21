Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $547.08 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $547.08 million and approximately $1,442.63 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,921.53 or 1.00021551 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0284599 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

