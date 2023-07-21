Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Sourceless has a market cap of $535.58 million and $914.59 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,813.32 or 0.99994324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002240 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0284599 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

