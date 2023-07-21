Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 1,482,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

