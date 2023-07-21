SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,421,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,790,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 672,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 416,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,323. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

